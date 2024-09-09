TORONTO
Toronto

Cyclist seriously injured after being struck by driver in southwest Scarborough

A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Share

A cyclist has been seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in southwest Scarborough on Monday evening.

The collision happened in the Clairlea-Birchmount area, near St. Clair Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue.

Toronto police said they were called to the scene shortly after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a cyclist that had been hit.

Paramedics took one patient to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. 

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News