Cyclist seriously injured after being struck by driver in southwest Scarborough

A cyclist has been seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in southwest Scarborough on Monday evening.

The collision happened in the Clairlea-Birchmount area, near St. Clair Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue.

Toronto police said they were called to the scene shortly after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a cyclist that had been hit.

Paramedics took one patient to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.