'Hard on all of us': Petition pushes back on Ontario high school telling students to keep backpack in lockers
In addition to Ontario’s new cellphone ban, there is confusion at one Mississauga, Ont. high school over whether backpacks are allowed in class.
Grade 12 student Vani Kumar started a petition to bring backpacks back after St. Francis Xavier Secondary School sent out a letter obtained by CTV News Toronto telling students, “Knapsacks/bags are to be kept in your locker upon arrival at school. Only learning materials I.E. binders, laptops, writing materials can be brought to class.”
“I would really like the school and board to consider what is best for students,” Kumar said on Monday.
Within four days, the petition has garnered more than 1,000 signatures. Kumar said the rule creates a disadvantage to female students needing the washroom and those using binders, paper and pens instead of tablets or laptops as they’re awkward to carry. She wants the policy rescinded or clarified.
“My biggest problem with this is they haven’t addressed why they are banning backpacks. We’ve come up with many theories and I’ve asked the V-P what the reason is for the backpack ban but so far the reason for safety and security to me and others don’t fully justify the actions being taken.”
“This has been hard on all of us,” said Grade 12 student Nataly Zahian. “I have two portables for my third and fourth period and my second and first are third floor, so it's kinda hard for me to go from third floor to portable, to lunch to portable, and it just doesn’t makes to me so I’m happy someone is doing something about it.”
Kumar argues the policy also makes it hard on teachers who have another rule to enforce and get interrupted during lessons with students wanting to go to their locker.
“You can’t come to class with your backpack on or you have to leave it outside the classroom,” said Jeziyah Rose, in Grade 11. “To be honest I think it’s stupid.”
“They’re talking about tripping hazards and stuff, but we are grown kids, it’s not a big deal if we trip over a bag in a classroom. Plus I don’t even feel comfortable putting my stuff in a locker, it’s so easy to break into,” said Grade 12 student Ridge Wood.
“I think they are starting to crack down on people bringing stuff that’s not supposed to be in a class,” said Grade 12 student Thomas Antonellis. “I like to have my pencil case, notebook. I like to have snacks and my water bottle and I just can’t bring that stuff anymore.”
The school’s letter says there are exceptions — like for medication.
Students say the level of enforcement varies but feel the school is planning to be more strict in the weeks ahead.
After CTV News Toronto interviewed students, Kumar said she was called to meet with the principal and was told there is no backpack ban.
The Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board agreed, telling CTV News Toronto the school is a large one with 1,900 students and the change was meant to strongly encourage the use of lockers and eliminate tripping hazards and clutter in classrooms, the cafeteria and hallways.
“Additionally, the school has moved to a two-lunch day, instead of a three-lunch day as a further means to manage this issue,” said board spokesperson Bruce Campbell in an email.
“This strategy was discussed with the school’s Catholic School Council (parent council) as well as with the school’s Student Council during the last school year.”
The board says it will be communicating with families this week to give clarity.
