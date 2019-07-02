

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are working to recover a vehicle submerged in Lake Ontario after witnesses say a motorist drove through a barrier and went into the water near a marina in Burlington.

Officers were called to the LaSalle Park marina, located near LaSalle Park Road and North Shore Boulevard East, at around 8 p.m. after witnesses reported a vehicle in the water in the area.

“A vehicle was observed driving down the laneway toward the LaSalle Park marina. The vehicle drove through a barrier and through a sign and proceeded approximately 40 to 50 feet out into the lake where it became submerged under water,” Const. Steve Elms told reporters at the scene on Tuesday night.

Witnesses told officers that two people may have been inside the vehicle when it went into the water.

“Until we get the vehicle out of the lake we can’t confirm that but that is the information we are going on at this point,” Elms said.

“This is a fairly fluid situation. Our priority right now is getting the vehicle out of the lake and making sure that… if there is anybody inside that those people are recovered.”

Dive teams have been called in to assist in the recovery.

The Halton Regional Police Service’s collision reconstruction unit is also on scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

“Those officers will be able to look at the scene start to finish and calculate all of that sort of information as part of their information,” Elms added.