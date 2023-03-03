Police rescue 64 Mexican nationals from 'deplorable' alleged human trafficking ring in Toronto-area

Police have arrested five people and have issued arrest warrants for two others following a months-long investigation into an alleged human trafficking ring that they say was enticing Mexican nationals into Canada with promises of a “better life” and then exploiting them for their labour.

The investigation, dubbed “Project Norte,” began in November after York Regional Police received a complaint from a single Mexican national about his work and living conditions in Canada.

Det. Sgt. Gary McBride said that officers then spoke with other Mexican nationals who also indicated that they had been exploited by an organized crime group operating in the Greater Toronto Area.

The probe was eventually widened to include participation from the Canada Border Services Agency and on Feb. 8 police executed warrants at five properties in East Gwillimbury, Vaughan, Toronto and Mississauga.

A total of 64 Mexican nationals were rescued during the execution of those search warrants.

Five suspects were also arrested, three of whom were Mexican nationals residing in the GTA. Police say that some of the accused were “actively transporting foreign workers to their work locations” at the time of their arrests.

“The foreign laborers described incidents of false promises, which included documentation, quality of housing, their work hours, and their pay. They also described living in deplorable conditions with dozens of people sleeping on mattresses on the floor, a lack of food, a lack of privacy and bug infestations,” McBride said during a news conference on Friday morning.

McBride said that the suspects used various forms of coercion and control to exploit the victims, including isolation, threats and sexual assault.

He said that the victims were deprived of their freedom and then transported to “farms, factories and warehouses” across the GTA, where they were required to work long hours for little pay.

A full list of suspects and the charges they are facing is available here.

More information to come…