Police remove man from downtown Hamilton mosque

Police in Hamilton are investigating after a man entered a mosque early Saturday morning and allegedly refused to leave.

The incident happened at an unidentified mosque in the city’s downtown area, Hamilton Police Service (HPS) said.

Police said that they were called to the mosque at about 12:40 a.m. after receiving a call for service in regards to a male who had entered the building and wouldn’t leave.

Officers attended the scene and removed the male from the property without incident, they said.

“We are working closely with the mosque and community to better understand what happened as there are conflicting reports,” HPS said in a news release.

Police said that investigation is ongoing, adding that it is “too early to determine what took place.”

They went on to say that they “take incidents like these extremely seriously.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact HPS at 905-546-3818 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.