Police release video of suspect in 'violent' sex assaults near Sheridan College campus in Brampton

Peel Regional police have released video of a suspect following two "violent" sexual assaults around Sheridan College in Brampton this month.

The first incident occurred on Sept. 2. Police said a 19-year-old woman was walking in the area of Steeles Avenue West and McLaughlin Boulevard when a suspect sexually assaulted her before fleeing the area.

Then on Sept. 22, another 19-year-old woman was walking in the area of McLaughlin Road and Ray Lawson Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. when a suspect allegedly sexually assaulted her. The suspect then fled the area.

The victims in both incidents sustained minor physical injuries, police said.

Investigators said Friday that thanks to a public appeal for information, they obtained video of a person they now believe to be the suspect.

"On September 23 Peel police appealed to the public for any information pertaining to the identity of a suspect believed to be responsible for two violent sexual assaults in the area of McLaughlin Road and Steeles Avenue in the City of Brampton," Staff Sgt. Jennifer Trimble said in a video post. "Thanks to your assistance, we have obtained video surveillance of the person we believe to be the suspect."

The suspect is described as a South Asian man in his late 20's to early 30's, standing around five-foot-eight to five-foot-ten. He has a medium build and dark, short hair with a receding hair line.

Police are asking anyone with further information, video surveillance, or dashcam footage who may have been in the area during the early hours of September 2 or 22 to contact the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, extension 3460 or to call Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).