Police officer injured while trying to stop stolen vehicle in Etobicoke
A police officer was injured while trying to stop a stolen vehicle outside an Etobicoke apartment building on Monday morning.
The incident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. on Eva Road near The West Mall.
According to investigators, officers attempted to stop a vehicle and it rolled over while the driver was trying to flee.
The two occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. An officer was also transported with minor injuries.
“Officers assigned to the provincial carjacking taskforce observed a stolen vehicle. The officers attempted to strategically box the vehicle in order to prevent a pursuit and at that time the driver rolled the car in an attempt top get away. Officers pulled the two occupants so safety and subsequently arrested them,” Acting Duty Insp. Errol Watson told reporters at the scene.
Police are investigating a rollover and apparent crash in Etobioke on Dec. 18, 2023.
Police say that a total of four cars were damaged as a result of the incident, though no other injuries were reported.
Watson said that police are still “in the middle” of the investigation and do not have any additional information to release at this time.
“There are no suspects outstanding,” he said.
