Police officer, 2 others injured after vehicle rollover in Etobicoke

A police officer is among three people injured following a rollover in Etobicoke early Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Eva Road near The West Mall.

According to investigators, officers attempted to stop a vehicle and it rolled over while the driver was trying to flee.

The two occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating a rollover and apparent crash in Etobioke on Dec. 18, 2023.

An officer was also transported with minor injuries.

Police said the occupants of the vehicle are under arrest. The charges are unknown.