Police make arrest after video shows road rage incident in Toronto

Police say an arrest has been made in connection with an apparent road rage incident in Scarborough that was captured on video and widely circulated on social media.

According to police, at around 10:35 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the area of Danforth and Kennedy roads for a report of a person with a knife.

Police allege that two men were seen driving dangerously in the area when another driver got out of his vehicle to confront them.

Police said the other driver also exited his vehicle and attempted to stab the victim during an altercation. The passenger of the suspect’s vehicle also threatened the victim, police added.

Video circulating online of the incident shows a man pulling over in a live lane of traffic and getting out of his vehicle with a knife in hand. The man is then seen rushing toward a person who is filming the incident. The person holding the camera is seen backing away as the driver makes repeated stabbing motions in their direction.

Police have confirmed that the incident captured on video is the same one that they are investigating.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said 21-year-old Ajax resident Rishabh Barua was arrested shortly after the incident on Sunday.

Police said he is facing one count of dangerous operation of a conveyance, possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public, and assault with a weapon.

Investigators said they are also searching for the passenger in Barua’s car that day. A photo of the man has been released by Toronto police in an effort to identify him.

Police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in an incident in Scarborough on June 16, 2024. (Toronto Police Service handout) He has been described by police as a man between the ages of 20 and 30, with a black beard, and black, short dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, red shorts, a black baseball hat, and black running shoes, police noted.