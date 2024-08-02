Police looking for man wanted in suspected hate-motivated assault in Etobicoke

Toronto police have arrested one suspect and continue to look for another after an assault in Etobicoke earlier this year, which is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated incident.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Kipling and Evans avenues on Jan. 28 for an assault call.

Once they arrived, police said they learned that two men were involved in a verbal altercation with another person.

During the argument, the men allegedly hurled anti-Black slurs before assaulting the victim. Police said the suspects later fled in a red vehicle.

In May, one of the suspects, 23-year-old Amritpal Singh Buttar of Brampton, surrendered to police and was charged with intimidation and assault.

Investigators are still searching for the second suspect, described as a 25-year-old male, five-foot-six, with a thin build and a black beard. He was last seen wearing black clothes, white running shoes, and a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.