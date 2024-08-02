TORONTO
Police search for parents of toddler found wandering in Burlington

Halton Regional Police are trying to locate the parents of a toddler found wandering in Burlington early this morning.

According to police, the boy, who is believed to be around two years old, was found walking on his own in the area of Walkers Line and Spruce Avenue.

In a post on social media, police said they are trying to find the child’s parents.

Police added that the child is safe and has no apparent injuries. Anyone with information can contact 905-825-4777, police said.

