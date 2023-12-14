Police locate 3 brothers missing in Toronto

TORONTO
    A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.

    Police in Toronto have located three children who were reported missing since Wednesday.

    In an update issued Thursday, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said it located the nine, 12 and 14 year-old brothers.

    The children were last seen at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the King Street West and University Avenue area.

    Police have requested the brothers' images be removed from circulation.

