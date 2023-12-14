Police locate 3 brothers missing in Toronto
Police in Toronto have located three children who were reported missing since Wednesday.
In an update issued Thursday, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said it located the nine, 12 and 14 year-old brothers.
The children were last seen at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the King Street West and University Avenue area.
Police have requested the brothers' images be removed from circulation.
House committee recommends sanctions, not resignation for Speaker Fergus
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus appears poised to hold on to the speakership despite the controversy over his 'inappropriate' personal video message to a long-time Liberal friend, as MPs have passed a report calling on him to pay a fine and apologize again, rather than resign.
AGING IN CANADA 'It will get worse over the next 10 to 15 years': What to expect from Canada's labour market as the workforce ages
There will likely be more Canadians leaving the workforce than entering it over the next few decades as the country's senior population grows, according to new data from Statistics Canada. Experts say this will not only exacerbate existing labour shortages, but could result in higher wages for employees.
TREND LINE 'Belt tightening': Canadians spending less this holiday, worried about the economy in 2024, Nanos survey shows
Canadians are tightening their belts this holiday season, spending less overall than they did at the same time last year while worrying about how they will fare financially in 2024, according to new data from Nanos Research.
EXPLAINER How are Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea affecting global trade?
Yemen's Houthi rebels have escalated attacks on ships passing through the Red Sea during the Israel-Hamas war, raising concerns about the impact on the flow of oil, grain and consumer goods through a major global trade artery.
Putin says there will be no peace in Ukraine until goals are achieved, while offering rare details
Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed that there would be no peace in Ukraine until his goals are achieved and said those objectives remain unchanged at a year-end news conference.
Israel vows to keep fighting after one of the deadliest single battles of war with Hamas
Israel has vowed to keep fighting in Gaza until it crushes Hamas after one of the deadliest single battles of the war for its soldiers, even as it faces mounting international calls for a cease-fire and unease on the part of its closest ally, the United States.
Montreal missed out on Taylor Swift Eras Tour stop because of Olympic Stadium's condition: minister
Quebec's tourism minister confirmed the news that Swifties didn't want to hear: Montreal missed out on a chance to host Taylor Swift for her highly anticipated Eras Tour. The reason: the deteriorating condition of Montreal's Olympic Stadium.
Charting systems coming back online after cyberattack at five southwestern Ontario hospitals
Charting systems are back online and core clinical systems are next, according to a joint news release from five southwestern Ontario hospitals.
Job cuts at Middlesex-London Health Unit
Despite increased funding from the province and municipalities, the organization is facing a budget shortfall of 2.6 to 2.8 million dollars in 2024.
Do you know this man? He’s wanted by London, Ont. police in connection to a downtown assault
The suspect is described as White with a slim build, standing at about 5’6” with dark brown or black hair.
Waterloo Region residents will see a 6.9% tax increase next year
The Region of Waterloo approved its 2024 budget at Wednesday night’s council meeting. Despite an earlier motion, council decided against a $1.5 million cut to police services.
13 scams to watch for this holiday season
The holidays are all about giving -– and scammers are counting on it. Many thieves use the spirit of the season for their own financial gain.
Erin resident killed in reported farming accident
OPP say an Erin resident died in what was reported as a farming accident.
How to find out if you're eligible for compensation in the Canada-wide LifeLabs settlement
Canadian LifeLabs customers who had their data breached in a 2019 cyberattack may be eligible for compensation after an Ontario court certified a class-action settlement in October.
Notorious Sudbury murderer faces new investigation in North Bay
North Bay police have confirmed that Robert Steven Wright is facing a new criminal investigation.
3 charged in Cochrane drug bust, fentanyl and cocaine seized
A southern Ont. man and two local residents are charged with drug trafficking after a raid in Cochrane on Wednesday revealed $72,500 in fentanyl and cocaine, police say.
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING City of Ottawa opening 2023 vacant unit tax declarations early
Residents of Ottawa who want to get their vacant unit tax declarations out of the way before the new year will be able to do so as of today.
Ottawa radio icon Ken 'The General' Grant has died
Ken "The General" Grant, one of the icons of the Ottawa airwaves, has died at the age of 88.
Housing prices to rise 4.5 per cent in Ottawa in 2024, Royal LePage says
Housing prices will increase by an average of 4.5 per cent in Ottawa by the end of 2024 as the real estate market returns closer to normal next year, according to Royal LePage.
635 vehicles checked in Windsor RIDE programs
It was a busy night for the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit.
Boutique Hotel coming to downtown Paul Martin building
Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Mayor Drew Dilkens said the Paul Martin Building will become a boutique hotel and it will be operated by Rob Myers.
New schedules in Barrie's waste pick up in 2024
In May 2024, changes include a new waste collection contractor. In 2025, the city will introduce automated cart collection.
Province funding for central Ontario municipalities' infrastructure projects
The Ontario government is investing more than $21M to help rehabilitate critical infrastructure across central Ontario.
Police investigating fatal Innisfil crash
One person has died in a crash in Innisfil.
Police release new photo of missing Cape Breton man
Police in Cape Breton have released new photos of a man reported missing earlier this week.
Man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it has arrested a 55-year-old Truro man wanted on a provincewide warrant.
BREAKING
BREAKING Shooting under investigation after victim goes looking for help at northeast Calgary hospital
Calgary police are investigating the city's latest shooting where it's believed the victim drove himself to get help at the Peter Lougheed Centre early Thursday.
Mediation for class-action sex abuse lawsuit against Calgary Stampede begins
The two-day mediation process is scheduled to take place Dec. 14 and 15 at the Calgary Courts Centre.
Winnipeg's iconic 'Nutty Club' to shut down in the New Year
After more than 100 years, Winnipeg's iconic 'Nutty Club' candy brand is set to shut down in the New Year.
Mandate to expand liquor retail in Manitoba raises concern with beer vendor
Manitobans could have more places to pick up a cold one in the near future and not all are toasting to the news.
'Economic circumstances have changed': Manitoba unions call on NDP to reverse provincial tax cuts to fulfill election promises
Manitoba’s largest unions are concerned the NDP government will be unable to fulfill its promises as a result of the most recent financial data, according to an open letter published Wednesday
B.C. court decision explains story behind $750K listing for half of 5-bedroom Richmond house
A recent B.C. Supreme Court decision is shedding some light on a bizarre real estate listing offering "undivided half interest" in a five-bedroom home in Richmond for $750,000.
Grieving Langley mom fights to get pro-suicide website shut down
They are disturbing websites that encourage vulnerable people to take their own lives. And yet, they are not blocked in Canada. A grieving Langley mother wants to change that.
B.C. truck driver receives fine, driving prohibition for role in cyclist's death
A judge sentenced Robert McIntyre to a $1,150 fine and a one-year driving prohibition, with exemptions, on Wednesday for his role in the June 29, 2022 fatal collision with a cyclist, 28-year-old University of British Columbia student Agustin Beltran.
'Blindsided': Owners of evacuated Edmonton condo receive bills for up to $12K
Residents of a north Edmonton condo building that was evacuated earlier this year due to structural concerns say they've received bills for thousands of dollars after a special assessment was done on the building.
Alberta criticizes federal push to curtail oil and natural gas use at COP28 summit
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she was encouraged by the success of her province and Saskatchewan to push back “against the voices of those obsessed” with phasing out oil and natural gas at the COP28 climate summit held in Dubai by the United Nations.
