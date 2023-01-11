Police issue $100,000 reward for information on abducted Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri

Police are offering up a $100,000 reward for anyone with information about the location of an Ontario woman who was abducted a year ago Thursday.

Elnaz Hajtamiri was kidnapped from a Wasaga Beach, Ont. home and loaded into a white Lexus SUV by three men dressed in police gear, two of which police have now released sketches of.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police provided the update in Mississauga as OPP Det. Insp. Martin Graham underscored that investigators are unsure of Hajtamiri's current condition.

“My biggest hope is that she is alive. My greatest fear is that she is not," Graham said, adding that he’s never seen a case like this in his 30-year plus police career.

The Ontario Provincial Police on Jan. 12, 2023 released two sketches of suspects in the Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction. (Supplied)

This is a breaking news story. An earlier version of this article appears below.

Ontario Provincial Police are set to provide an update Thursday morning exactly one year since Elnaz Hajtamiri was kidnapped from a Wasaga Beach, Ont. home and loaded into a white Lexus SUV by three men dressed in police gear.

Hajtamiri's family has been left reeling in the 12 months following her disappearance, but is hopeful for her safe return.

“We believe that she will come back," Hajtamiri's sister, Aysa, said in an interview with The Canadian Press from her home in Melbourne, Australia. "I know it is one year, but we try to keep our hope that she will come back home soon.”

The month before her abduction, Hajtamiri was assaulted with a frying pan in an underground parking lot in Richmond Hill, Ont.

Her ex-boyfriend, 35-year-old Mohamad Lilo, was charged with attempted murder and attempted abduction in connection with that incident. Hajtamiri suffered a head injury and required roughly 40 stitches to her forehead.

Riyasat Singh, 23, of Mississauga and Harshdeep Binner, 24, of Brampton, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, were also arrested and charged in the attack.

Lilo was also charged with abduction following Hajtamiri’s 2022 disappearance, but police are still looking for the three people who dressed up as officers and snatched Hajtamiri.

"The police to this point, despite the best efforts of everyone, have not been able to either locate (her) or to identify and hold accountable those responsible for that kidnapping," OPP Det. Martin Graham said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

According to her sister, police had told Hajtamiri to relocate temporarily after allegedly receiving threats from her ex-boyfriend, which was why she was living in a relative's home in Wasaga Beach at the time of the kidnapping.

Mohamad Lilo (left), Riyasat Singh (centre), and Harshdeep Binner, (right) were each charged with attempted murder and attempted kidnapping following an alleged assault on Dec. 20, 2021 (Supplied)

Hajtamiri’s husband died in 2017, her family told CTV News Barrie early last year.

An entrepreneur who had recently started her own cake-making company, she had emigrated from Iran to Canada less than four years ago.

Hajtamiri has not been heard from or seen since the evening of Jan. 12, 2022 and police say they are not sure if she is still alive.

“My greatest hope has always been that Elnaz will be located alive. But obviously with time and we're coming up to one year, my greatest fear is that she is not," Graham said.

Police release a surveillance image of a white SUV, possibly a Lexus RX, believed to be the suspect vehicle involved in a Wasaga Beach abduction on Jan. 12, 2022 (Supplied)