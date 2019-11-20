

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A 54-year-old Welland man is dead following a collision on Highway 406 near St. Catharines overnight.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway near Beaverdams Road.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a vehicle heading in the wrong direction collided with a transport truck in the area.

54 year old man from Welland On is dead after going the wrong way on #Hwy406 at Beaverdams Rd #StCatharines

Driver of truck to hosp. with minor injuries.

Speed, alcohol and drugs being looked at as possible contrubuting factors

Reopening by 8:30am

Witness call OPP 905-356-1311 pic.twitter.com/vWBKC9xIYF — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) November 20, 2019

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and the truck driver sustained minor injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation and Schmidt said police are looking into all possible factors, including speed, alcohol, and drugs.

Southbound lanes of the highway are currently closed but are expected to reopen by 8:30 a.m.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact investigators.