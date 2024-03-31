TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police investigating fatal residential fire in St. Catharines

    A Niagara Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon) A Niagara Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon)
    Share

    Police are investigating a residential fire in St. Catharines from earlier this week after a woman died.

    It happened Monday, at around 6:50 a.m., at a home located in the area of Division and Frank streets.

    Niagara Regional Police said a detached garage behind the residence was engulfed in flames. They added that the St. Catharines Fire Department extinguished the fire.

    An adult woman was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the fire, police said. No further details about what caused the fire or the victim were provided.

    Detectives are asking anyone with information about the fire or who may have been in the area overnight from late March 24 until 7 a.m. on March 25 to contact them at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009538. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News