Police investigating early morning shooting in Hamilton

    Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man injured in Hamilton

    According to police, the shooting happened in the area of Gibson Avenue and Barton Street East shortly after 4 a.m.. Police say that a man in his 20s was found shortly afterwards with gunshot wounds.

    Police are asking that any witlessness, or anyone with dash camera footage or surveillance footage around the time of the incident contact the Hamilton Police Shooting Task Force.

    “Any information or footage that could assist in the investigation is crucial at this time,” a news release reads.

