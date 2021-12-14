A woman is dead after being struck and pinned beneath a vehicle in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., Peel police responded to a collision in the area of Amico Boulevard and Dixie Road.

Police said a female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle that was exiting private property.

"At this point, what we know is that there was a vehicle at some point that was leaving this private parking lot area and at some point the the adult female was struck," Const. Heather Cannon told reporters at the scene.

The woman became trapped under the vehicle and fire crews had to lift the vehicle off of her, Cannon said.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and is being cooperative with pollice, Cannon said.

Amico Boulevard is closed between Dixie Road and Matheson Boulevard in both ways.

Anyone with information or dash camera video of the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact police.