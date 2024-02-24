TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police investigating after transit bus shot at in Mississauga

    A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
    Peel police are investigating after shots were fired at a Mississauga transit bus Saturday afternoon.

    Officers were called to the area of Thomas Street and Tenth Line before 3:30 p.m. for a shooting.

    Police say an occupant of a black sedan shot at a bus, breaking its windows.

    No injuries were reported, police say, and no shell casings were found at the scene. It is unclear how many people were onboard the bus at the time.

    Police say the firearm used could have been a BB gun.

    No suspect information has been released.

