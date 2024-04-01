TORONTO
    Police investigating after person found dead in Caledon

    Residents may notice an increased police presence in Caledon after a person was found dead in the town on Monday.

    On April 1, the OPP’s Caledon detachment was called to the area of Chinguacousy Road and King Street following reports of deceased individual.

    Police said that an autopsy is being done on Tuesday to confirm the identity the victim and determine their cause of death.

    The OPP, in a news release, said that they do not believe that there is a “risk to public safety as investigators do not consider this to be a random incident.”

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone who is aware of any suspicious activity on Chinguacousy Road, north of King Street, or anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

