Grocery stores can sell ready-to-drink beverages as of today as LCBO strike continues

Shoppers could soon see an expanded selection of alcoholic beverages at their local grocery store, as a strike by LCBO workers continues to drag on.

The 450 grocery stores that are licensed to sell alcohol in Ontario are permitted to order ready-to-drink beverages and larger packs of beer as of today, meaning that the beverages could start showing up on some store shelves relatively soon.

The province had previously set a date of August 1 to allow grocery stores to sell ready-to-drink cocktails but announced earlier this week that it was moving up the timeline.

Ready-to-drink beverages have been at the forefront of the LCBO strike, with the Ontario Public Service Employees Union previously identifying it as a key issue for his members.

Premier Doug Ford, for his part, has said that he is unwilling to budge when it comes to its government’s plans to allow grocers to sell ready-to-drink cocktails.

“If they want to negotiate over RTD (Ready-To-Drink beverages), the deal is off,” Ford told reporters at a news conference in Etobicoke last week. “Let me be very clear. It is done, it is gone. That ship has sailed. It’s halfway across Lake Ontario.”

LCBO outlets across Ontario have been shuttered since talks broke down and about 9.000 OPSEU members walked off the job on July 5.

Talks between the union and the province resumed on Wednesday and are continuing today, OPSEU has told CTV News Toronto.

Meanwhile, the province continues to move ahead with its plans to expand the sale of some alcoholic beverages.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance told CP24.com earlier this week that the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has issued licenses to 3,153 convenience stores to sell beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink beverages since applications first opened on June 17.

An additional 54 grocery stores have also been issued licenses.

“In less than two months, on September 5, the Ontario marketplace will hit a new milestone with all eligible convenience stores able to sell beer, cider, wine, and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages. As the first segment of the market to be expanded, we are pleased that so many convenience stores are gearing up to provide people with more choice,” Colin Blachar said. “As the province implements its plan, the government will continue to constantly evaluate how it can deliver choice and convenience.”

The Ontario government has previously indicated that the LCBO will retain the exclusive right to sell spirits in Ontario, even as it allows more retailers to sell other alcoholic beverages.