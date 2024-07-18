2 teens, 2 adults arrested following violent home invasion in Oshawa
Two adults and two teens are each facing several charges following a violent home invasion in Oshawa earlier this week.
The incident happened on July 16 in the Lakeview neighbourhood, near Ritson Road South and Valley Drive.
Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said they were called to that area at about 10:40 p.m. for reports of an armed person at a residence.
According to police, several males forced their way into a residence and assaulted one of the homeowners while brandishing firearms.
They said that the suspects then went to the basement of the home and assaulted another resident before demanding money from the victims.
They all fled the area in a stolen vehicle.
Investigators said that the first victim sustained serious injuries, while the second sustained minor injuries. A third victim was not injured.
After a search of the area, police found the stolen vehicle a short distance away. The suspect vehicle was tracked travelling towards a dead end before all suspects fled on foot, police said. Officers, with the help of Air1 and the K9 unit, located and took four suspects into custody.
The accused, 36-year-old Charles Weird, of no fixed address, 28-year-old Roshane Patrick Stephens, of Toronto, and two teenage boys, ages 16 and 17, are facing several firearm- and robbery-related charges.
The accused were all held for a bail hearing.
A fifth suspect remains at-large.
Anyone with cell phone, dashcam, surveillance footage, or information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Const. Williamson of DRPS’s Central East Division Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2727, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94
Bob Newhart, the deadpan accountant-turned-comedian who became one of the most popular TV stars of his time after striking gold with a classic comedy album, has died at 94.
2 dead after small plane crashes in Tofino, B.C.
Two people died and a third was seriously injured in a fiery plane crash in Tofino, B.C., on Thursday, according to authorities.
Once defiant, Biden is now 'soul searching' about dropping out of race: Reuters source
U.S. President Joe Biden is taking calls to step aside as the Democratic presidential candidate seriously and multiple Democratic officials think an exit is a matter of time, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
'We had a good run': High-profile Liberal minister quitting cabinet, not running in next election
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan has announced he will not run in the next federal election, and will be quitting his cabinet position Friday.
B.C. woman who thought Coldplay concert 'was a date' must pay ex for ticket, tribunal rules
A B.C. woman has been ordered to repay her ex for a ticket to Coldplay's 2023 concert in Vancouver – in a small claims decision that highlights the distinction between gifts and loans under Canadian law.
Lou Dobbs, conservative pundit and Fox Business host, dies at 78
Lou Dobbs, the conservative political pundit and TV host who was a nightly presence on Fox Business Network for more than a decade, has died. He was 78.
When will the 'Big One' earthquake hit? Scientists weigh in
Researchers say they know the 'Big One' is coming, but when should we expect it? Scientists say predicting when a megathrust earthquake will occur is a guessing game.
Heat waves and record temperatures directly impact vacation season
The ongoing heat wave in Europe, with temperatures soaring well past 40 C in some areas, has caused the closure of tourist attractions and landmarks, including the Acropolis in Athens.
Boy who was reported missing from a resort near Disney World found dead in water
A three-year-old boy who was reported missing from a resort near Walt Disney World in central Florida early Thursday was found dead in a body of water on the resort's grounds several hours later, the sheriff's office said.
Closing arguments heard in case against former West Island baseball coach
The sexual assault trial of former West Island baseball coach Robert Litvack wrapped up with closing arguments at the Montreal Courthouse today.
Here's a look at the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge construction and repair
Work to maintain the current Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge is ongoing, but construction of its replacement is in its first year, as those west of the Island of Montreal wait in traffic.
Montreal-area man shocked to get $2,000 bill from Hydro-Quebec due to undercharging
When Neil Brazer, a resident of Pointe-Claire, received mail from Hydro-Quebec a few months ago, he tossed the envelopes aside because he thought they were just statements.
'We are not ready to start trial running': OC Transpo will not commit to opening date for Trillium Line
The head of OC Transpo will not commit to opening the new Trillium Line ahead of back-to-school at Carleton University this fall, as testing continues on Ottawa's new north-south light rail transit line.
Chick-fil-A greeted with a big crowd as it opens first location in Ottawa
More than 100 people lined up on foot and in vehicles outside Chick-fil-A at Ottawa's Tanger Outlets on Thursday, as the U.S.-based fast food outlet opened its first location in the capital.
Corus announces 'difficult but necessary' changes to radio and TV in Kingston, Ont.
Corus Entertainment says it has made some "difficult but necessary" changes to its news and radio operations in Kingston, Ont.
Northern Ont. OPP sergeant charged with impaired driving
An Ontario Provincial Police sergeant with 26 years of experience has been charged with impaired driving in Cochrane.
Northern Ont. man charged after allegedly chasing, threatening people with bat
A 21-year-old northern Ontario man is charged with three counts of assault after police received a call about a suspect threatening and chasing people with a baseball bat last weekend.
Waterloo Region secures one third of Wilmot property marked for future investment
The Region of Waterloo says it's making good progress on its plan to assemble shovel-ready land in Wilmot Township.
Two listeriosis deaths in Ontario linked to plant-based milk recall: MOH
Two deaths as a result of a listeriosis outbreak linked to a plant-based milk recall are in Ontario, provincial health officials confirmed Thursday.
Guelph girl dies after long battle with terminal cancer
A six-year-old Guelph girl has died a little more than two years after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Fatal crash in Elgin County involving cyclist
A cyclist has died after a crash with a passenger vehicle in Elgin County. Dutton-Dunwich fire was on scene with OPP and EMS in the area of Talbot Line.
Monday night armed robbery in St. Thomas sees three suspects charged
A robbery that took place overnight on Monday has led to charges for several people. Just before midnight, police say they received a call about a robbery that took place in the 300-block of Talbot Street.
OPP come to the rescue of stranded sailors on Lake Huron
Lambton OPP’s marine unit helped a sailboat in distress on the waters of Lake Huron yesterday afternoon.
Ford to add 150 jobs, increase production in Windsor, Ont.
Ford Motor Company is expected to increase engine production volumes and add jobs in Windsor as a result of the production volumes of Super Duty trucks in Oakville.
Cyclist in 'critical condition' after crashing in Chatham-Kent
Around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, police said a group of cyclists were riding single file, northbound on Charing Cross when the lead cyclist hit gravel and lost control of their bike.
What’s happening in Windsor-Essex from July 18-21
A look at events in Windsor-Essex from July 18-21, according to the Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island website.
Police investigate bizarre incident involving driver and passenger
Police are investigating a bizarre incident after a passenger allegedly assaulted a driver before taking off in the vehicle only to return a short time later.
This town is the latest to introduce photo radar camera program to curb speeding
Photo radar cameras are becoming more popular to curb speeding in community safety zones, with Innisfil being the latest town planning to introduce the system.
Day parole granted to former soccer icon convicted of assaulting spouse & daughter
A 1960s Portuguese soccer legend serving four years after being convicted of assaulting his family members in New Tecumseth has been granted day parole.
Manitoba Métis Federation purchases two office buildings, parking lot downtown
The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is expanding its footprint downtown.
Body of second missing boater found: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP said the body of a second boater who went missing on Lake Winnipeg last month has been found, while the search continues for the remaining man.
Movie shoot to take over Birds Hill Provincial Park next week
A new movie being shot in Birds Hill Provincial Park next week means people will need to use an alternate entrance to get in.
N.B. RCMP discovers human remains during search for missing woman
The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating human remains found in a forest in Baie de Petit-Pokemouche on Wednesday.
Horse owner in P.E.I. saddened, confused after hair on her horses' tails cut off
A horse owner in Alberton, P.E.I., is heartbroken and confused after three of her horses had the hair cut off their tails over the weekend.
78-year-old hobby shop in Halifax closing its doors
The purported oldest hobby shop in Canada is apparently closing its doors for good.
Ground assault begins on Labrador City wildfire that forced thousands to evacuate
Firefighters began attacking a fire near Labrador City from the ground today, marking a new stage in the effort to get the roaring wildfire under control.
Get it while you can, fish harvesters say, handing out free cod in downtown St. John's
The latest protest against Ottawa's decision to reopen a commercial cod fishery drew a good line in downtown St. John's
Father sues Newfoundland and Labrador government for death of son in provincial jail
A father in St. John's, N.L., is suing the Newfoundland and Labrador government over his son's death last year in the province's largest jail.
Record high temperatures set in Alberta on Wednesday
Edmonton was one of a half-dozen locations in central and northern Alberta that set a new daily record high on Wednesday, July 17.
Missing money? Alberta seeking owners of combined $150M in unclaimed money, property
If you ever lost money or property, you may be in luck. Alberta is looking for the owners of a combined $154 million in money and property that may have been lost, forgotten or abandoned, the province wrote in a release Thursday.
Man dies after being dropped off at hospital with shooting injuries: EPS
A man is dead after being dropped off at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in what police believe was a shooting.
'Completely helpless': Canmore, Alta., family waited hours for help as bear killed dog, slept in their backyard
A Canmore family says they could only watch as a black bear attacked their dog and then slept in their backyard overnight as they waited for help from wildlife officers.
Calgary's air quality drops to 'moderate' amid smoky smell
Calgary's air quality declined slightly on Thursday with the acrid smell of smoke becoming noticeable in some parts of the city.
Driver killed, 8 injured in southern Alberta head-on collision with bus
RCMP say a one person was killed and eight others were injured when a bus and an SUV collided head-on in southern Alberta on Wednesday.
Warmer weather and reduced rainfall speeds up crop growth in Sask.
Warmer weather and reduced rainfall has sped up crop growth for many producers in Saskatchewan, according to the province's latest crop report.
Interactive biathlon optical rifle demonstration to be held on Friday
If you see what looks like a firearm on Friday afternoon near W.S Hawrylak School in east Regina, don’t be alarmed.
Sask. Science Centre and Core Community park to receive upgrades from Manitoba initiative
The Saskatchewan Science Centre and the Core Community Park in Regina are receiving $30,000 to restore their spaces as part of a community sponsorship initiative.
Two men charged with first-degree murder of Saskatoon woman
Saskatoon police have arrested and charged two men in relation to the homicide of 24-year-old Melissa Duquette.
Police say hospital 'bomb threat' might just have been man seeking care for chemical exposure
Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital (RUH) and Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH) were under lockdown following a bomb threat Wednesday morning, but police soon discovered it may have been a misunderstanding.
Saskatoon homeowners try their luck with clover lawns
As the summer heat wears on, enjoying some time on your lawn can be a nice way to spend the day.
Fireworks and other things to do in Metro Vancouver this weekend
Festivals celebrating folk music, barbecue ribs, bubble tea and multiculturalism are on offer around Metro Vancouver this weekend, but the biggest event of them all is likely to be the fireworks over English Bay Saturday night.
Video shows 'extremely creative' suspect use forklift to break into B.C. bike shop
Police in Greater Victoria arrested a man early Thursday morning after he allegedly drove a stolen forklift through the front of a bike shop and made off with four e-bikes on the front of the machine.
Video shows 'extremely creative' suspect use forklift to break into B.C. bike shop
Police in Greater Victoria arrested a man early Thursday morning after he allegedly drove a stolen forklift through the front of a bike shop and made off with four e-bikes on the front of the machine.
Wildfire prompts evacuation orders near Spences Bridge, B.C., as hot spell continues
The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order for 76 properties in the Venables Valley area north of Spences Bridge, B.C., due to the out-of-control Shetland Creek wildfire.