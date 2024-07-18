2 teens, 2 adults arrested following violent home invasion in Oshawa

Two adults and two teens are each facing several charges following a violent home invasion in Oshawa earlier this week.

The incident happened on July 16 in the Lakeview neighbourhood, near Ritson Road South and Valley Drive.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said they were called to that area at about 10:40 p.m. for reports of an armed person at a residence.

According to police, several males forced their way into a residence and assaulted one of the homeowners while brandishing firearms.

They said that the suspects then went to the basement of the home and assaulted another resident before demanding money from the victims.

They all fled the area in a stolen vehicle.

Investigators said that the first victim sustained serious injuries, while the second sustained minor injuries. A third victim was not injured.

After a search of the area, police found the stolen vehicle a short distance away. The suspect vehicle was tracked travelling towards a dead end before all suspects fled on foot, police said. Officers, with the help of Air1 and the K9 unit, located and took four suspects into custody.

The accused, 36-year-old Charles Weird, of no fixed address, 28-year-old Roshane Patrick Stephens, of Toronto, and two teenage boys, ages 16 and 17, are facing several firearm- and robbery-related charges.

The accused were all held for a bail hearing.

A fifth suspect remains at-large.

Anyone with cell phone, dashcam, surveillance footage, or information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Const. Williamson of DRPS’s Central East Division Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2727, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.