Homicide unit investigating death of Toronto woman found with obvious signs of trauma
Margoth Arriaza, 50, is Toronto's 47th homicide victim of 2024. (Toronto Police Service)
Toronto police are investigating the death of a woman who was found with obvious signs of trauma in a home in the city’s Rockliffe-Smythe neighbourhood last week.
Police said they responded to the area of Weston Road and Humber Boulevard on the afternoon of July 11 for a person being wounded.
There, officers found a female victim with traumatic injuries, police said. Despite life-saving measures, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Margoth Arriaza. She is the city’s 47th homicide victim of the year.
The cause of Arriaza’s death has not been disclosed.
Police said they do not have a suspect description and are asking anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400 or 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.