Pedestrian dead after being hit by driver of vehicle in downtown Toronto

A woman has died in hospital after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in downtown Toronto late Thursday afternoon.

The collision happened in the Corktown neighbourhood, near Queen and Sackville streets. Toronto police said they were called to the area at 5:50 p.m.

"The pedestrian was crossing from the north side of Queen Street to the south side. The vehicle was approaching the crossover, and as the pedestrian was crossing, it did not stop and struck the pedestrian," Duty Insp. Jeff Bassingthwaite said.

A pedestrian was critically hurt after being struck by the driver of a vehicle near Queen and Sackville streets on July 18.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma centre, where she was pronounced dead, Bassingthwaite said.

According to police, the driver remained at the scene. When asked if alcohol was a factor in the collision, Bassingthwaite said investigators with Traffic Services are "looking into all the elements."

"These investigations are very complex," he said. "We're looking for anybody that has any dash cam video or any surveillance video in the area around the time of ten to six that they contact Traffic Services at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers."