TORONTO -- A man has serious injuries after an overnight shooting in the city's entertainment district.

Toronto police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of King and Bathurst streets at around 3:00 a.m. on Friday.

Police said a man was shooting at another man while they were running down the street.

When police arrived at the scene, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to Toronto paramedics.

Police said the victim is expected to survive.

The suspect fled the scene in a grey or black SUV, according to police.

As officers were securing the scene, police said multiple people who exited their vehicles and left surrounding nightclubs began to fight.

While trying to break up the fights, officers located a vehicle with bullet holes and a firearm nearby, police said.

When officers returned to securing the original shooting scene, they heard gunshots in the area and saw a silver car flee the scene, police said.

While officers tried to stop the car, police said it drove towards an officer and the officer had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

No information on suspects has been released at this point in time.

The area was closed for investigation but reopened shortly after 8:00 a.m.