Police investigating after gunshots reportedly fired into closed Scarborough business

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24) A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)
Toronto police are investigating after a gunshots were reportedly fired into a Scarborough business on Sunday evening.

The incident happened near Steeles Avenue East and Ashcott Street, which is just west of Brimley Road.

Toronto police said they were called to the area shortly before 8 p.m.

Police said that the business was closed at the time.

No injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

