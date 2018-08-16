Police investigating after body found in car on QEW in Niagara region
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 16, 2018 6:16PM EDT
GRIMSBY, Ont. -- Provincial police are investigating after a dead body was found in a vehicle along a major highway in the Niagara region.
OPP say they got a call Thursday morning about a suspicious vehicle in a wooded area near the Queen Elizabeth Way in Grimsby, Ont.
In a video statement on Twitter, a police spokesman said officers found a body inside, and they were still trying to determine the person's identity.
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said one lane of the highway and a nearby on-ramp were likely to remain closed for several hours while police investigated.