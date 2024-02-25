TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police investigate overnight shooting at Hamilton bar

    A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice) A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice)
    Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a Hamilton bar that sent one person to hospital.

    Police say that they were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning at 33 Bowen Restobar for a possible shooting. Upon arrival, a man was found with a gunshot wound. He was later taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

    Police say that the shooting is believed to be targeted and there is no risk to the public at this time.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Division 10 Detective Office at 905-546-3818, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

