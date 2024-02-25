Police investigate overnight shooting at Hamilton bar
Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a Hamilton bar that sent one person to hospital.
Police say that they were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning at 33 Bowen Restobar for a possible shooting. Upon arrival, a man was found with a gunshot wound. He was later taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Police say that the shooting is believed to be targeted and there is no risk to the public at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Division 10 Detective Office at 905-546-3818, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Liberal leader says Quebec premier must draw inspiration from Jean Charest in relationship with Ottawa
With Quebec demanding a billion dollars from the federal government to cover the costs of asylum seekers, interim Liberal leader Marc Tanguay is bringing Jean Charest back into the public debate and arguing that François Legault would do well to 'learn from him' in his relations with Ottawa.
10 people forced out of their homes after apartment building fire near Quebec City's Plains of Abraham
A three-storey apartment building was engulfed in flames on Sunday morning in Quebec City. Firefighters were alerted at around 5:30 a.m., and around 50 firefighters were called to the scene on Cartier Avenue near the Plains of Abraham.
Fire forces evacuation of 5-storey London, Ont. apartment building
London firefighters battled a blaze in a five-storey apartment building Sunday morning.
Dozens of curlers 'in the house' to help London, Ont. cancer fighter
More than 60 curlers and their supporters are raising funds Saturday for a London man battling cancer. Wayne MacDonald was diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia in July of 2023.
'This war is not just a Ukrainian war': London rally draws hundreds
Hundreds attended a rally to support war-torn Ukraine in London, Ont. on Saturday. Ukrainian flags and anti-war placards covered the Richmond Street gates of Victoria Park.
One man arrested and charged with assault during large demonstration in Woolwich Township
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a Toronto man after responding to a demonstration in the area of Victoria Street North and Shantz Station Road in Woolwich Township Saturday night.
Arson investigation underway in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating a suspicious fire in Cambridge as an arson.
'We need to get done with it. Right now': Kitchener rally marks two years since the invasion of Ukraine
Carl Zehr Square was awash in a sea of blue and yellow as a large group of people came together to mark two years since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
One injured after car crashes into home in Greater Sudbury
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in the Greater Sudbury community of Garson.
Fatal snowmobile crash in northern Ont.
A 51-year-old has died following a snowmobile crash Friday on Wilson Lake Road near the ‘A’ snowmobile trail in Temagami, north of North Bay.
Here’s what you need to know about the Rideau Canal this Sunday
The National Capital Commission says despite Sunday's forecasted mild temperatures, the Rideau Canal Skateway is still open.
Mild temperatures coming back to Ottawa this Sunday
The higher than normal temperatures in Ottawa are making a comeback on Sunday.
Tissy the cat, Karmeta the rabbit looking for their forever homes: Ottawa Humane Society
The Ottawa Humane Society says a nine-month-old rabbit and a four-year-old cat are looking for their forever homes.
New Beginnings expands annual prom dress and formal wear giveaway to 2 days
For the first time in 17 years, a non-profit organization will be offering two days for youth to pick up an outfit from their donated selection of dresses and formal wear ahead of prom season.
Gaza Will Rise exhibit uses art as 'the biggest form of peaceful resistance,' say organizers
An art exhibit called ‘Gaza Will Rise’ was hosted Saturday at the Caboto Club in Windsor, Ont. by the Women Movement 4 Palestine.
$1,000 worth of tools stolen during break and enter
Chatham-Kent police are investigating after an unknown suspect(s) broke into a homeowner’s garage and stole $1,000 worth of tools earlier in the week.
Ukrainian flags raised in Simcoe County to mark 2 years since Russian invasion
Hundreds of people gathered across Simcoe County on Saturday to mark the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
58-year-old allegedly charged with impaired driving, registering over three times legal limit
An Orangeville man has been charged with impaired operation after allegedly registering over three times the legal alcohol limit.
Elderly woman seriously injured in crash
An elderly woman is in life-threatening condition after a crash on Friday in East Gwillimbury.
Walkers, runners hit the street for Coldest Night of the Year
Hundreds of people took to the streets of Moncton early Saturday evening to help support youth experiencing homelessness.
Ukrainians and supporters gather in Moncton to remember second anniversary of war with Russia
Around 100 Ukrainians and their supporters gathered at Moncton City Hall Saturday afternoon to mark the second anniversary of the war with Russia.
Program for seniors in Halifax made more available
The province of Nova Scotia is investing $2 million to allow more seniors in Halifax to get access to a program which hopes to allow them to live safely and independently at home.
1 person hospitalized following early-morning assault on Edmonton Trail
One person is in life-threatening condition after an early-morning assault on Edmonton Trail in Calgary.
Homan into Tournament of Hearts final, Jones and Cameron to clash in semifinal
Rachel Homan booked an express ticket to the Canadian women's curling championship final with an extra-end 5-4 win over Jennifer Jones in an intense playoff game Saturday night.
Hanifin helps surging Flames scorch Oilers 6-3
The Calgary Flames scored on their first shot and never looked back on Saturday.
New pickleball facility opens in Winnipeg
Manitoba’s first-ever indoor pickleball facility is now open to the public.
Winter weather expected to hit parts of Manitoba, up to 20 cm of snow possible
Bitter cold and a heap of snow are expected to land in parts of Manitoba early next week.
Winnipeg Ukrainian community marks 2 years since Russia's full-scale invasion
Hundreds of people gathered at the Ukrainian Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral of Sts. Volodymyr and Olha in Winnipeg Saturday to mark the two-year anniversary since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
'We just want to exist': Ukrainian-Canadians mark second anniversary of war
Hundreds gathered in downtown Vancouver Saturday to mark a grim anniversary – two years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Former Surrey lawyer who wrote blank cheques for staff disbarred over misappropriation of client funds
A former Surrey lawyer has been disbarred for misappropriating client funds from his trust account, breaching undertakings and failing to adequately supervise staff.
1 dead after house fire in Surrey Saturday morning
One person is dead after a house fire in Surrey Saturday morning.
Man found dead in north Edmonton parking lot Saturday, homicide detectives investigating
A man was found dead in a north Edmonton parking lot Saturday morning.
