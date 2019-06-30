

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Investigators have identified two men shot to death outside an apartment building in the city’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood on Saturday morning.

Police were called to the building at 55 Emmett Avenue, in the Jane Street and Eglinton Avenue area at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of the sound of gunshots.

Police say that two men were subsequently located outside of the building without vital signs. One of them was pronounced dead on scene while the other was rushed to hospital but later died.

A third man, meanwhile, took himself to hospital with serious injuries. Police say that they now believe that individual was shot at the Emmett Avenue building as well.

That man is expected to make a full recovery, police say.

On Sunday evening, police identified the victims as Christopher Teape, 25, of Toronto and Ahmed Mohamud, 32, also of Toronto.

The suspect in the shooting is described as a black male standing six-feet-tall with a muscular build and short dreadlocks.

Investigators earlier said one of the men was confined to a wheelchair, but did not specify which victim that was.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 416-808-7400.