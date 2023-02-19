Police corral more than a dozen pigs off a highway north of Toronto
Police had to corral 15 pigs that escaped their home and had been wandering down a highway Sunday morning.
A spokesperson for South Simcoe Police told CTV News Toronto the call came a few minutes before 8:30 a.m. after a drove of pigs were seen walking along Highway 89 and 10th Side Road in New Tecumseth, Ont.
The pigs had managed to escape by getting under a fence and were seen walking across the road to a neighbouring property, police said.
Officers said they were able to corral the drift of pigs to safety until their owners were able to pick them up.
South Simcoe Police said anyone who see wildlife on the roadway and are concerned for their well-being should contact local police.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We're talking about nuclear weapons', Kyiv mayor warns as war anniversary approaches
As the war in Ukraine nears the one-year mark, the mayor of Kyiv is highlighting what's at stake, hoping to remind people the threat of nuclear war looms, and his country is fighting to defend not just itself, but every country that shares its democratic values.
Police searching for missing U.K. mom Nicola Bulley find a body
Police searching for missing U.K. mom Nicola Bulley said Sunday they had found a body, recovered from the River Wyre close to where Bulley went missing. The body has not yet been formally identified, but Bulley's family has been informed.
Drink it in: Non-alcoholic brands ramp up production amid surging demand
As Canadians increasingly look to drink less or not at all, non-alcoholic beverage companies are working hard to meet the rising demand and are sometimes struggling to keep up.
Protesters rally on Parliament Hill on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' removal
A group of 'Freedom Convoy' supporters rallied on Parliament Hill and marched through downtown Ottawa Saturday on the first anniversary of the police operation that removed the entrenched convoy protesters from Ottawa.
Tom Sizemore, 'Saving Private Ryan' actor, in critical condition after brain aneurysm
Tom Sizemore, the 'Saving Private Ryan' actor, is hospitalized in intensive care after suffering a brain aneurysm, Charles Lago, a spokesperson for the actor confirmed to CNN on Sunday morning.
Jimmy Carter, 39th U.S. president, enters hospice care at home
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has entered home hospice care in Plains, Georgia, a statement from The Carter Center confirmed Saturday.
Your favourite brand of toilet paper may be cut from an important Canadian forest
A new report details which Canadian toilet paper brands are using wood fibre from the country's boreal forest. Where does your toilet paper brand rank in terms of sustainability?
Will this new carbon capture technology help solve the climate crisis?
Researchers in the United States say they have developed a new system for capturing carbon dioxide that is the least expensive ever created. But will it put a stop to climate change? CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin explains in this month's Riskin Report.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery. Watch 'A Leg Up' Saturday at 7 pm on CTV.
Montreal
-
Quebec fondue cheese recalled across Canada for possible listeria contamination
Canada's food inspection agency has recalled several products by a Quebec fondue cheese company because of possible listeria contamination. The recalled 1001 Fondues products have been sold in Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Nova Scotia.
-
10 km police chase leads to arrest of 3 robbery suspectes in Lanaudiere, Que.
The suspects in a convenience store robbery in Lanaudière, Que. were arrested Sunday after a police chase of about 10 kilometres.
-
Quebec solidaire calls for the introduction of a single income tax return
Quebec solidaire is calling on the Coalition avenir Quebec (CAQ) government to introduce a single income tax return to reduce the administrative burden on taxpayers and ensure the province's fiscal autonomy. Sol Zanetti, MNA for Jean-Lesage and the QS minister responsible for sovereignty, denounced a "lack of political will" on the part of François Legault's government concerning this issue.
London
-
500K in funding for graduate students struggling with high inflation: Western U
This week Western University announced $500,000 in funding will go to graduate students who are struggling financially with the high cost of inflation.
-
Man arrested after allegedly robbing bank, threatening employee
A man is facing charges after allegedly demanding cash from a bank teller in Owen Sound and threatening “serious bodily harm” if the money was not given, police say.
-
'This event is really important'; Black Opportunities open house connects youth with leaders
From police officers, to lawyers to educators, it was a chance for young Black people to connect with community leaders
Kitchener
-
What’s open and closed on Family Day in Waterloo region?
Ontario’s second long weekend of the year is just around the corner, meaning some businesses and services will be closed for the day.
-
Police lay charges following assault on LRT train
A man has been arrested and charged after regional police responded to a report of an assault on an LRT train near Fairview Park Mall on Saturday evening.
-
Property stolen from 13 trailers at a Kitchener campground, police say
An arrest has been made after police said property was stolen from 13 trailers that were broken into at a Kitchener campground.
Northern Ontario
-
Distraction crimes are on the rise, police say
Police are warning the public of an increase in reports of distraction thefts in the region. Distraction theft is a crime in which someone steals something from another person after they are tricked into paying attention to someone or something else.
-
Protesters rally on Parliament Hill on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' removal
A group of 'Freedom Convoy' supporters rallied on Parliament Hill and marched through downtown Ottawa Saturday on the first anniversary of the police operation that removed the entrenched convoy protesters from Ottawa.
-
Sudbury police looking for man wanted on six arrest warrants
Sudbury police are asking the public for help locating a 46-year-old man wanted on multiple arrest warrants involving intimate partner violence.
Ottawa
-
Police investigating reports of two shootings in Ottawa Saturday evening
There are no reports of injuries after Ottawa police officers responded to reports of two shootings Saturday evening.
-
One person critically injured in early morning garage fire in Mechanicsville
Ottawa firefighters put out a fire in a detached garage in Mechanicsville early Sunday morning.
-
Celebrating winter in Ottawa on the last weekend of Winterlude
It's the first in-person Winterlude since the start of the pandemic and from games to ice sculptures and interactive art installations, there was plenty to do for the month of February.
Windsor
-
Turkish Canadian Cultural Association collects donations for those impacted by earthquake
The Turkish Canadian Cultural Association of Windsor is collecting donations Sunday for those affected by the major earthquake that hit Turkiye and Syria earlier this month.
-
Town of Tecumseh installs three electric vehicle charging stations
The Town of Tecumseh has installed three electric vehicle (EV) charging stations around town, with more slated for this year.
-
Drink it in: Non-alcoholic brands ramp up production amid surging demand
As Canadians increasingly look to drink less or not at all, non-alcoholic beverage companies are working hard to meet the rising demand and are sometimes struggling to keep up.
Barrie
-
One person airlifted to hospital after crash in Mono
One person has been airlifted to hospital after a crash in the town of Mono Saturday afternoon.
-
Barrie Fire tends to structure fire in city's southwestern end
Smoke could be seen pouring out from home on Shadowood Road at around 1 p.m. on Saturday.
-
Orillia museum of art and history features new 'history mysteries' exhibit
The Orillia museum of art and history features several new Canadian artists in its new winter collection.
Atlantic
-
William Sandeson guilty of second-degree murder, jury rejects self-defence claim
A jury found a former Halifax medical student guilty of second-degree murder on Saturday in the 2015 shooting death of a fellow student whose body has never been found.
-
N.S. mother and author who used her eyes to write her life story has died
Author Angela Parker-Brown has passed away at the age of 50 after a long battle with ALS and a recent infection.
-
N.B. woman dies in three-vehicle collision: RCMP
A New Brunswick man was arrested following a fatal three-vehicle collision in Grand Barachois, N.B.
Calgary
-
Olympic Plaza food vendor pays it forward with free soup for those in need
There's a new food vendor in Calgary serving up soup for customers – and people in need as well.
-
Backlund scores in overtime as Flames burn Rangers 3-2
Jonathan Huberdeau's first season in Calgary has been tough, but he hopes Saturday night was a sign that things are turning around.
-
Alberta drops heartbreaker at Scotties as Saskatchewan wins in first extra end
Team Alberta lost its second game in a row at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts Saturday night, when Team Saskatchewan scored twice in the 11th end to prevail 11-9.
Winnipeg
-
Police investigating bear spray incidents in parts of Winnipeg Sunday
Winnipeg police are investigating reports of multiple incidents of bear spray being used in the city Sunday morning.
-
Manitoba government's cost of mailing out cheques continues to rise
The cost of printing cheques and putting them in the mail -- not including the cost of the benefits themselves -- seems to be quickly surpassing $1 million for the Manitoba government.
-
Two in hospital, three suspects wanted after Selkirk shooting: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are searching for three people following an apparent shooting in Selkirk that sent two people to hospital.
Vancouver
-
Surrey budget proposes 9.5% property tax increase for policing transition costs
The City of Surrey has released its draft five-year budget, allocating more than half of the property tax increases for 2023 to cover the costs associated with the police transition.
-
West Vancouver karate duo set to represent B.C. for the first time at the Canada Winter Games
Two West Vancouver high schoolers are gearing up to take on the country's best karate athletes at the Canada Winter Games in P.E.I.
-
Families struggling with rising cost of living this Family Day weekend
Family Services of Greater Vancouver hosted a financial empowerment event at New Westminster Public Library Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Will this new carbon capture technology help solve the climate crisis?
Researchers in the United States say they have developed a new system for capturing carbon dioxide that is the least expensive ever created. But will it put a stop to climate change? CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin explains in this month's Riskin Report.
-
Oil Kings fall to Hitmen in first of Orange Jersey Project games
The Edmonton Oil Kings fell to the Calgary Hitmen's onslaught Saturday night.
-
Connor McDavid, Oilers carry fresh legs into matinee with Avs
While the Colorado Avalanche completed a dominating performance Saturday afternoon in St. Louis, the Edmonton Oilers were resting in Denver, getting ready for Sunday's game.