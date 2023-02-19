Police corral more than a dozen pigs off a highway north of Toronto

Police had to corral 15 pigs that escaped their home and had been wandering down a highway Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for South Simcoe Police told CTV News Toronto the call came a few minutes before 8:30 a.m. after a drove of pigs were seen walking along Highway 89 and 10th Side Road in New Tecumseth, Ont.

The pigs had managed to escape by getting under a fence and were seen walking across the road to a neighbouring property, police said.

Officers said they were able to corral the drift of pigs to safety until their owners were able to pick them up.

South Simcoe Police said anyone who see wildlife on the roadway and are concerned for their well-being should contact local police.