Police charge 107 people in massive Ontario child exploitation investigation

A massive Ontario-wide investigation into child exploitation has led to more than 100 people being charged, police announced on Wednesday.

The Ontario Provincial Police said they collaborated with 27 policing partners, including Toronto, Peel, Durham, Hamilton and Ottawa during Project Maverick.

Across the province, police services conducted a total of 277 investigations, 168 search warrants and seized 1,032 devices.

In total, 428 charges were laid against 107 people, the OPP said.

Police said during the investigations, 61 victims were identified and referred to appropriate community-based resources for assistance, while an additional 60 children were safeguarded.

There are 175 ongoing investigations where additional charges may be laid, police added.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.