Police boost presence on Toronto transit in wake of violence, commuter reaction mixed

Toronto police have increased their presence on city transit in the wake of recent violence.

More than 80 officers are expected to be in and around Toronto Transit Commission locations to reduce victimization, prevent crimes of opportunity and enhance public safety.

Commuters are expressing a range of opinions about the boost in police presence.

Transit user Damira Pan says she has witnessed violence on transit in the past and having extra officers at subway stations makes her feel safer.

Commuter Seungbin Yoo says a visible police presence on transit could prevent violence.

But transit rider Jaime Wilson says having more police on transit doesn't help address potential underlying causes of violence, including homelessness and mental health issues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2023.