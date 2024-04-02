Pokémon card stolen while being sold for $7,000 north of Toronto: police

Four people have been arrested after a Pokémon card valued at $7,000 was stolen north of Toronto over the weekend.

York Regional Police (YRP) said they were called to a parking lot where a victim planned to sell a Pokémon card in the Jane Street and Rutherford Road area on Saturday at 10 p.m.

A YRP media officer told CTV News Toronto that the card was being sold for $7,000 at the time of the incident. An image they shared showed it was a 1999 Charizard No. 4 card.

Two years ago, a first-edition 1999 Pokémon Charizard No. 4 card sold for US$336,000 at an auction.

Police say that two suspects approached the victim from a vehicle. One then grabbed the card and ran back to the vehicle where two others were waiting, police say.

The victim then attempted to chase the suspects when one allegedly brandished a knife. Police say that the suspects ultimately drove away but the victim took down the licence plate number.

The vehicle was eventually followed into the City of Toronto where arrests were made in the Parliament Street and Richmond Street East area.

Police charged Haaron Farah, 20, of Toronto, along with three teenagers, a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds.

Farah was before the courts on unrelated charges and released on bail while one of the 17-year-olds accused was bound by two separate probation orders.

The suspects are facing multiple charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7445, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.