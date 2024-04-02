TORONTO
Toronto

    • Pokémon card stolen while being sold for $7,000 north of Toronto: police

    A Charizard Pokémon card from 1999 was stolen while it was being sold for $7,000 in Vaughan on Saturday (Credit: York Regional Police). A Charizard Pokémon card from 1999 was stolen while it was being sold for $7,000 in Vaughan on Saturday (Credit: York Regional Police).
    Share

    Four people have been arrested after a Pokémon card valued at $7,000 was stolen north of Toronto over the weekend.

    York Regional Police (YRP) said they were called to a parking lot where a victim planned to sell a Pokémon card in the Jane Street and Rutherford Road area on Saturday at 10 p.m.

    A YRP media officer told CTV News Toronto that the card was being sold for $7,000 at the time of the incident. An image they shared showed it was a 1999 Charizard No. 4 card.

    Two years ago, a first-edition 1999 Pokémon Charizard No. 4 card sold for US$336,000 at an auction.

    Police say that two suspects approached the victim from a vehicle. One then grabbed the card and ran back to the vehicle where two others were waiting, police say.

    The victim then attempted to chase the suspects when one allegedly brandished a knife. Police say that the suspects ultimately drove away but the victim took down the licence plate number.

    The vehicle was eventually followed into the City of Toronto where arrests were made in the Parliament Street and Richmond Street East area.

    Police charged Haaron Farah, 20, of Toronto, along with three teenagers, a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds.

    Farah was before the courts on unrelated charges and released on bail while one of the 17-year-olds accused was bound by two separate probation orders.

    The suspects are facing multiple charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7445, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.  

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    • 'Total loss' house fire in Lucan

      About 40-50 personnel responded to the fire that started in the basement at 5618 Clandeboye Drive in Lucan while the resident had gone out for coffee.

    • Salt mine security guards on strike

      In Goderich Tuesday morning, 15 security guards that work at the salt mine are on strike. Members of Local 9597-34 of the United Steel Workers union hit the picket line on April 1 at 12:45 a.m.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News