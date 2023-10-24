TORONTO
    • Photos released of man believed to have sexually assaulted someone at Ajax GO station

    Person of interest identifying in a sexual assault case by Durham police. Person of interest identifying in a sexual assault case by Durham police.

    Police have released photos of a man who they believe may have sexually assaulted a person at Ajax GO station in early October

    Durham Police said the victim was standing on the station’s platform on Oct. 6 when an unknown man approached.

    “The victim and the suspect left the area of the platform at which time the victim was sexually assaulted,” police said in a news release on Oct. 7.

    The person of interest is described as a Brown male between 25 and 30 years old, five foot-11, weighs 200 pounds, with a full beard.

    Police said he was last seen wearing a rain jacket and beige pants.

    On Tuesday, police released photos of the person of interest in an effort to identify the individual.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5334 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.

