Accelerated environmental assessment for Hwy. 413 part of new bill, province says
The province wants to create an “accelerated environmental assessment process” for Highway 413 as part of proposed legislation aimed at speeding up construction on priority highway projects in Ontario.
According to the provincial government, the new bill, titled the Building Highways Faster Act, will look at new ways of speeding up construction on multiple projects, including the Brantford Bypass, the Garden City Skyway bridge, and Highway 413, a six-lane, 52-kilometre throughway that will connect Halton and York regions.
Details of the new bill have not been released but the province said the legislation would “streamline utility relocations, accelerate access to property and property acquisitions and introduce new penalties for obstructing access for field investigations or damaging equipment.”
The province noted that new legislation, if passed, would allow regulation to facilitate “around-the-clock, 24/7 construction on priority highway projects.”
“Every minute wasted in traffic is a minute that could be spent with friends, family, and the people who matter most,” Ontario’s Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said in a news release.
“Our government understands how frustrating it is to be stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic, and the need to build highways and roads to help get people moving. That is why we’re moving forward with the common-sense changes, like 24/7 construction, proposed in this legislation.”
The province says the creation of an accelerated environmental assessment process for Highway 413 will allow Ontario to “proceed with early works while maintaining Ontario’s stringent oversight of environmental protections.”
In response to the proposed legislation, Ontario Green Party Deputy Leader Aislinn Clancy accused the province of “slashing environmental laws.”
“This government will do anything but come up with a serious plan to reduce gridlock and get Ontarians moving," Clancy said in a written statement.
“Slashing environmental laws, paving over our Greenbelt – Ontarians have made it clear that they’re not okay with this. For the government to be trying it yet again with Highway 413 shows how they’ll do anything to help their inner circle over the people of this province. This expensive highway needs to be cancelled once and for all."
Speaking to reporters at a news conference on Thursday, Sarkaria said the province takes environmental protections “very seriously.”
“This has been a project that has been studied and been on the books for 20 plus years. Ontario has some of the strictest environment protections as we move through our general processes,” he said.
“But ultimately, we also know that we need to build for the future. People are stuck in traffic every single day. They are stuck in gridlock. This is going to save families over 30 minutes in each direction.”
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 3 cabinet ministers will not run for re-election: sources
Three federal cabinet ministers do not plan to run again in the next federal election, sources tell CTV News.
Before Liam Payne died, hotel staff called 911. Here's what they said
Pop star Liam Payne, who shot to global fame with boy band One Direction, died at the age of 31 after falling from a third-floor hotel room balcony. Before the fall, a hotel employee called emergency services.
Ambassador to U.S. calls American response to Canada's allegations against India 'strong'
Canada's ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman is calling the United States' response to Canada's allegations against India 'strong,' as other allies have opted not to condemn India publicly.
'It was very unnerving': Ontario woman receives sextortion email demanding Bitcoin or have compromising photos leaked
An Ontario woman is feeling uneasy after she received a sextortion email demanding she pay the fraudster US$1,900 in Bitcoin or risk having compromising photographs of herself shared with her loved ones.
Are you supporting your children or grandchildren financially? We want to hear from you
High living costs are having a ripple effect on families, with many grandparents financially supporting their children and grandchildren, according to a new study.
Investigation underway after employee found deceased in Cambridge, Ont. walk-in freezer
The Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development is investigating after an employee was found deceased at a Cambridge grocery store.
PBO projects deficit exceeded Liberals' $40B pledge, economy to rebound in 2025
The parliamentary budget officer says the federal government likely failed to keep its deficit below its promised $40 billion cap in the last fiscal year.
Recall issued for jelly pork sold in Ontario
A recall for a type of jelly pork sold in Ontario has been issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), citing a possible Listeria contamination.
Investigators name person of interest in disappearance of Vancouver Island woman
Mounties have released startling new details about their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Manthorne, who was reported missing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago, and is believed to have met with foul play.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
2 bodies found in car in Saint-Leonard
Montreal police is investigating after two bodies were discovered in a vehicle in the Saint-Leonard borough.
-
SAQ employees walk out amid negotiations
Some 5,000 employees with the SAQ are striking on Thursday to denounce their employer's wage proposal during ongoing negotiations.
-
Frost advisory in place for southern and central Quebec
Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for the Montreal area as temperatures drop near freezing overnight, possibly damaging sensitive crops and trees.
Ottawa
-
What La Nina could mean for Ottawa's winter weather
Environment Canada's senior weather climatologist says Ottawa will see "more of a winter than last year," as it experiences a possible La Nina weather event this year
-
Three suspects in multiple frauds on Baseline Roads sought by Ottawa police
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying three suspects involved in an alleged theft and multiple fraud incidents that happened last month in the city's west end.
-
Ottawa to be home to first-of-its-kind reusable packaging program
We will learn more details today about a new pilot program set to launch in Ottawa that will provide residents with free reusable containers from local grocery stores and restaurants.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police say death ‘is not believed to be suspicious’ after body found on side of the road
Sudbury police say a body was discovered on the side of the road in the city's Falconbridge community early Thursday morning.
-
Defence calls no witnesses in Sudbury second-degree murder trial
At the Sudbury courthouse Wednesday, a jury learned it has heard all the evidence in a second-degree murder trial in which the victim was stabbed more than 100 times and had his genitals mutilated.
-
Timmins Witches Walk raises awareness about Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
This is the second time Mattagami First Nation Chief Jennifer Constant hosted a Witches Walk. The route began at the Timmins Native Friendship Centre and wound around a few blocks in the south end of the city.
Kitchener
-
Major crash causes traffic headaches on 401 near Cambridge
One person has been taken to hospital with life-altering injuries after a serious crash near Cambridge.
-
Victim, suspect identified in fatal Stratford shooting
The woman who was fatally shot at a Stratford home on Tuesday has been identified, as well as the man accused of pulling the trigger.
-
First responders testify at second-degree murder trial of Erick Buhr
Four witnesses testified Wednesday at the trial of Erick Buhr, who has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
London
-
Crash closes stretch of roadway in Middlesex County
OPP have closed a section of road in Middlesex County following a crash. According to police, the incident was initially reported as a two-vehicle crash with occupants of the vehicles being taken to hospital by EMS.
-
Replica gun seized from St. Thomas high school
An officer was given the replica weapon at a south-side school. Police are sharing concern for this type of thing, saying it could easily be mistaken for a real firearm.
-
Drivers with unsafe vehicles removed from ride share apps in London
The city has released final numbers for its vehicle-for-hire safety blitz. According to the city, 80 drivers for Uber and Lyft were randomly selected last week, but only 47 attended an inspection.
Windsor
-
'Scary': shooting under investigation in east Riverside
The only details available are that it's taking place in the 1500 block of Monticello Ave. near Firgrove Drive in the east Riverside area.
-
Speakers list cut from GECDSB meetings
The speakers list is being removed from meetings of the Greater Essex County District School Board.
-
Queen's Park ideas for bike lanes troubling to local cycling enthusiasts
The founder of the Centre for Cities at the University of Windsor is warning of roadblocks in the province's plan to table legislation, requiring cities and towns to get approval from Queen's Park on bike lanes.
Barrie
-
Man guilty of possessing homemade explosive after Barrie supportive housing evacuation
Gordon Locking, 66, was found guilty in a Barrie courtroom Wednesday to several weapons charges, including possession of an explosive substance, stemming from an incident at a supportive housing complex.
-
Search continues for suspect in gas station shooting after victim dies
Police have yet to make an arrest following a fatal shooting at a gas station in Amaranth Township last week that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man.
-
Orillia man charged after crash took senior's life
Police have charged an Orillia driver after a fatal car crash in June took the life of a Ramara man.
Winnipeg
-
'The risk is real': Book on Manitoba mushrooms suspected to be written by AI
A Manitoba professor is warning the public after a book on regional mushrooms that he suspects is AI-generated was delisted from Amazon.
-
Manitoba government halts school building plan, says other methods will be found
After a lengthy review, Manitoba's NDP government has halted a plan hatched by the former Progressive Conservative government to build new schools in partnership with the private sector.
-
EPC approves changes for vacant building fire fines, prices higher than first proposed
The mayor's inner circle has approved a new set of fines when vacant buildings are burned.
Atlantic
-
N.B. leaders discuss solutions to health care, economy, social issues during CTV News roundtable
Three of New Brunswick's party leaders sparred over leadership style, health care, economy and campaign promises during a roundtable discussion Wednesday evening.
-
Study suggests Halifax among most expensive cities in which to rent
A new study suggests Halifax is one of the most expensive cities for renters of one-bedroom apartments in Canada.
-
'She's been attacked twice so far': Advocates call for more service dog safety in N.B.
Some advocates are calling for more safety for service dogs in New Brunswick.
N.L.
-
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
Edmonton
-
Police search for 'armed and dangerous' man in suspicious death
The Edmonton Police Service is looking for a man they describe as armed and dangerous in connection with a suspicious death.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cool and windy...but sunny
Shaping up to be a gusty and crisp autumn day in the Edmonton region and across most of central and northern Alberta.
-
Wild weather: Hurricane Milton and snow in New Hampshire
Here’s a look at some of the wild weather from around the world this past week.
Calgary
-
New $1.4B cancer centre opens in Calgary
After more than seven years of construction, a new cancer centre in Calgary will be opened to patients and researchers.
-
Calgary police investigate undetermined death at SAIT
Police are investigating after a body was found in a student residence at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology in Calgary.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Incoming atmospheric river prompts weather advisories in British Columbia, including for Rogers Pass
A moisture-laden system in the upper atmosphere is heading toward the Pacific coastline and is expected to produce a large amount of precipitation.
Regina
-
Here's what happened at the Saskatchewan leaders' debate
The sole debate for the 2024 provincial election has wrapped – with both sides satisfied that they've successfully made their respective cases on the debate stage.
-
Here's what experts thought of the 2024 Provincial Leaders' debate
Following the debate between Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe and NDP Leader Carla Beck, two local experts gave their insights on the event.
-
Saskatchewan boys' soccer team wins national championship
The U17 Saskatoon Alliance won their provincial soccer league title, earning them a spot at nationals. But just to survive nationals is a grueling experience.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan boys' soccer team wins national championship
The U17 Saskatoon Alliance won their provincial soccer league title, earning them a spot at nationals. But just to survive nationals is a grueling experience.
-
Here's what happened at the Saskatchewan leaders' debate
The sole debate for the 2024 provincial election has wrapped – with both sides satisfied that they've successfully made their respective cases on the debate stage.
-
First-time voters gear up for Saskatchewan provincial election
Election season is in full swing in Saskatchewan, and for many young voters, this will be their introduction to the Canadian democratic process.
Vancouver
-
B.C. voters face atmospheric river with heavy rain, high winds on election day
Voters along the south coast of British Columbia who have not cast their ballots yet will have to contend with heavy rain and high winds from an incoming atmospheric river weather system on election day.
-
No shortage when it comes to B.C. housing policies, as Eby, Rustad offer clear choice
British Columbia voters face no shortage of policies when it comes to tackling the province's housing woes in the run-up to Saturday's election, with a clear choice for the next government's approach.
-
Campaign volunteers in Richmond, B.C., targeted with racist insults
An Independent election candidate in Richmond, B.C., says her campaign volunteers were subjected to racist insults from a passerby who called them "trash" and abused them for speaking Mandarin.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. voters face atmospheric river with heavy rain, high winds on election day
Voters along the south coast of British Columbia who have not cast their ballots yet will have to contend with heavy rain and high winds from an incoming atmospheric river weather system on election day.
-
Investigators name person of interest in disappearance of Vancouver Island woman
Mounties have released startling new details about their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Manthorne, who was reported missing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago, and is believed to have met with foul play.
-
No shortage when it comes to B.C. housing policies, as Eby, Rustad offer clear choice
British Columbia voters face no shortage of policies when it comes to tackling the province's housing woes in the run-up to Saturday's election, with a clear choice for the next government's approach.