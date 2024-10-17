More than 100 school bus routes across Toronto cancelled for day

Dozens of school bus routes across Toronto have been cancelled for the day.

The Toronto Student Transportation Group says that a total of 143 routes across the city are impacted as a result of “driver qualification issues.”

“We apologize for this inconvenience and hope to have matters addressed by end of day to resume service as normal on Friday,” a message posted to the TSTG website states.

TSTG General Manager Kevin Hodgkinson tells CP24.com that it first learned about the route cancellations from First Student late Wednesday night. Hodgkinson said that TSTG is still trying to learn about what led to the cancellations so it can be addressed “moving forward.”

For a full list of impacted routes follow this link.