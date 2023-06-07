Person pronounced dead following fire at 'very complex' building in west Toronto

One person has been pronounced dead following a June 7 fire at a commercial building on Bloor Street West. One person has been pronounced dead following a June 7 fire at a commercial building on Bloor Street West.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton