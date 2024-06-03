'People should be preparing': TTC union says not enough progress made in talks ahead of Friday strike deadline

The union representing thousands of frontline TTC employees says little progress has been made in negotiations with just days left before a strike deadline, and they are advising people to plan to get around some other way.

"We're still at the bargaining table, but unfortunately we haven't made the progress that we need in order to avoid a strike," Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 113 President Marvin Alfred told CP24 Monday.

"Unfortunately, as a result of not being able to have the progress needed to avoid a strike, yes, people should be preparing to have us withdraw our services on Friday."

ATU Local 113 members have been without a contract since March 31. The union represents some 11,500 operators, collectors, maintenance workers, stations staff, and other frontline TTC employees.

Last month, they voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate.

On Friday ATU National President John Di Nino warned of a "total disruption" of Toronto transit service if no deal is reached.

However city officials, including TTC Chair Jamaal Myers and Mayor Olivia Chow, said they remain optimistic that a deal can still be reached. They said bargaining would continue through the weekend.

On Monday the TTC said the parties remain at the table and talks are ongoing, but there are no developments to report.

Alfred said job security is a sticking point.

"Job security is paramount. There is no substitution to have that security of being able to forecast you have employment with the TTC and be able to protect and you know, have benefits for your family," he said.

He said there has been "some progress" but nothing in writing and workers are "frustrated."

The negotiations are continuing this week. Workers could walk off the job Friday if no deal is reached.

It would be the first time the city has seen a transit strike since 2008, thanks to a provincial law which designated the TTC as an essential services for years. Last year the law was struck down by an Ontario court, opening the door to strike action after the last deal expired.