Peel police warn of scammers posing as food delivery drivers

Peel Regional Police (PRP) is warning residents of a recurring scam where individuals allegedly pose as food delivery drivers to access your bank account.

In a video shared Friday, Const. Heather Cannon said residents are being approached by these fake delivery drivers demanding they pay with debit in lieu of cash, saying they cannot accept bills for payment.

“The awaiting culprit, who is posing as the delivery person, will complete an otherwise normal transaction with you using a debit terminal, and your accounts will be compromised,” Cannon said.

The suspects are said to be driving a vehicle with a “common” pizza chain logo on the roof. A PRP spokesperson could not confirm to CTV News Toronto which company it was posing as.

Residents are being advised not to pay these scammers if approached by them.

“Tell them you don’t have any payment means, avoid confrontation, walk away, and report it to police,” Cannon advised.

PRP confirmed there had been a total of three reported incidents so far.