Peel police to provide update on multiple sex assaults in Brampton, York Region

Peel Police
Peel police are providing an update this morning on an investigation into multiple sexual assaults in Brampton and York Region.

The news conference will be held at Peel Regional Police headquarters at 9:30 a.m.

Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich, Supt. David Kennedy, and Peel Police Service Board Chair Nando Iannicca will be speaking on the event, which will be streamed live on CP24.com and CTVnews.ca

