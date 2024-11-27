Peel police to provide update on multiple sex assaults in Brampton, York Region
Peel police are providing an update this morning on an investigation into multiple sexual assaults in Brampton and York Region.
The news conference will be held at Peel Regional Police headquarters at 9:30 a.m.
Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich, Supt. David Kennedy, and Peel Police Service Board Chair Nando Iannicca will be speaking on the event, which will be streamed live on CP24.com and CTVnews.ca
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
After warmest on record, winter looks to 'salvage its reputation': Weather Network
Canada's warmest winter on record is unlikely to make a repeat performance this year, The Weather Network's chief meteorologist says, as a new seasonal forecast suggests the season will try to 'salvage its reputation.'
W5 Investigates Canada's least wanted man: A family's long and lonely fight to bring their son home from Syria
Counterterrorism experts and humanitarian groups are urging countries to repatriate suspected ISIS members, as one family tells CTV W5 about their long and lonely fight to bring their son home from Syria.
Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire appears to hold as Lebanese begin streaming south to their homes
A ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah that began Wednesday appeared to be holding, as residents in cars heaped with belongings streamed back toward southern Lebanon despite warnings from the Israeli and Lebanese militaries that they stay away from certain areas.
Canada approves Novo Nordisk's obesity drug to reduce risk of non-fatal heart attack
Canada's health regulator has approved Novo Nordisk's weight loss drug Wegovy to reduce the risk of nonfatal heart attack or myocardial infarction in some adults, the Danish drugmaker said on Wednesday.
$30K used as payment in 1990s murder-for-hire plot must be forfeited: B.C. court
A B.C. court has ordered the forfeiture of $30,000 in cash that was seized during a murder-for-hire investigation more than 30 years ago.
N.S. Progressive Conservatives win second majority government; NDP to form opposition
For the second time in a row, Tim Houston's Progressive Conservatives have won a majority government in Nova Scotia. But this time, the NDP will form the official opposition.
A fugitive wanted in the U.S. for a pair of bombings is arrested in the U.K. after 20 years on the run
A suspected animal rights extremist wanted in the U.S. for bombings in the San Francisco area was arrested in Britain after more than 20 years on the run from the law, officials said Tuesday.
Should Canada retaliate if Trump makes good on 25 per cent tariff threat?
After U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian imports on his first day back in the White House unless his border concerns are addressed, there is mixed reaction on whether Canada should retaliate.
International Criminal Court prosecutor requests arrest warrants for the head of Myanmar's military regime
The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor asked judges on Wednesday to issue an arrest warrant for the head of Myanmar's military regime for crimes committed against the country's Rohingya Muslim minority.
Montreal
-
Cinemas Guzzo closing West Island theatre amid major financial troubles
Cinemas Guzzo owner and reality TV star Vincenzo (Vince) Guzzo said he will close the Cinema Des Sources location as he faces financial trouble and fights to save his business.
-
After warmest on record, winter looks to 'salvage its reputation': Weather Network
Canada's warmest winter on record is unlikely to make a repeat performance this year, The Weather Network's chief meteorologist says, as a new seasonal forecast suggests the season will try to 'salvage its reputation.'
-
Arson suspected as Montreal police investigate fire
Montreal police is investigating a fire in a commercial building in the Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough.
Ottawa
-
O-Train Line 2 and 4 opening pushed into December at the earliest
The head of Ottawa's transit service says we will learn more about the launch of O-Train Line 2 and 4 next week, as the north-south light rail line remains closed to passengers.
-
Flurries in the forecast for Ottawa this Wednesday
Flurries are in the forecast for the capital this Wednesday morning.
-
Questions regarding photo radar tickets in Ottawa amid postal workers' strike
As the ongoing Canada Post workers' strike continues to shut down mail delivery, there are questions about those photo radar tickets issued on Ottawa streets and what it means for speeders.
Northern Ontario
-
Police seize $1M in drugs in northwestern Ont. bust
Suspects from Alberta and B.C. are in custody after Ontario Provincial Police made a massive drug bust at a rental unit near Kenora, Ont.
-
Sudbury resident scammed out of $20K, suspect from southern Ont. charged
A 21-year-old from southern Ontario has been charged with several offences after a victim from Greater Sudbury was tricked into giving him $20,000.
-
Loitering causing safety concerns by fire station in downtown Sudbury
There is enhanced security outside the main fire hall in downtown Sudbury in response to safety concerns.
Kitchener
-
Guelph man pleads guilty to leaving scene of crash that killed cyclist
A Guelph man has pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in the death of a cyclist and community advocate.
-
NHLer and former Kitchener Rangers staff member race to game on foot
Snow couldn't stop a Minnesota Wild hockey player from making it to his NHL debut, thanks to a little help from a former staff member of the Kitchener Rangers.
-
Paul Bernardo denied parole after victims' families plead he be kept behind bars
Notorious killer and rapist Paul Bernardo has been denied parole for a third time after the families of his victims made an emotional plea to the Parole Board of Canada on Tuesday to keep him behind bars.
London
-
Sarnia councillor won't apologize to mayor and staff for vulgar attacks during meeting
A controversial Sarnia councillor is under fire for a vulgar exchange during a city budget meeting on Tuesday.
-
Police look to identify 3 suspects in shooting investigation, arrest 4th suspect
London police are asking the public for help identifying suspects involved in a break, enter and shooting investigation.
-
Council’s move to shorten committee meetings accused of silencing minority voices
A controversial change intended to reduce the number of marathon committee meetings at city hall has sparked warnings that elected leaders could be blocked from fully participating in local decision-making.
Windsor
-
LaSalle approves $200-million commercial development
Located at the corner of Sandwich West Parkway and Heritage Drive, the overhaul will create about 145,000 square feet of commercial space, according to a town report.
-
Robbery being investigated in Chatham
Around 3:38 a.m., police were called for a report of a robbery at a business on Grand Avenue west in Chatham.
-
Two suspects wanted for pharmacy break-in
Windsor police are searching for two suspects after a break-in at a pharmacy on Tecumseh Road East.
Barrie
-
'Don't veer for deer' : OPP
Grey Bruce warns of motorists hitting eight deer in one week.
-
Public Health issues opioid alert after 3 drug poisonings in 2 days
Dangerous opioids are circulating in Grey Bruce counties.
-
One person seriously injured in collision with dump truck
Emergency crews attended the scene of a serious collision between a dump truck and a minivan in Clearview Township.
Winnipeg
-
Premier Kinew says Trump's tariffs would cause a recession in Manitoba
Tariffs on Canadian goods headed to the United States would mean a recession in Manitoba. That is how Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew feels about comments from president-elect Donald Trump Monday.
-
Winnipeg exploring shatterproof glass for bus shelters as city struggles with repairs
As Winnipeg struggles to keep up with repairs to bus shelters with broken glass, the city is looking to test shatterproof glass in hopes that will save time and money down the road.
-
Walking for love: 100-year-old Winnipeg man continues to make trek to visit his wife
It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.
Atlantic
-
N.S. Progressive Conservatives win second majority government; NDP to form opposition
For the second time in a row, Tim Houston's Progressive Conservatives have won a majority government in Nova Scotia. But this time, the NDP will form the official opposition.
-
N.S. NDP leader says they are the alternative after official opposition win
Claudia Chender wasn’t able to bring the Nova Scotia NDP fully back to power on Tuesday night, but her electoral victories restored the party to its strongest position in a decade and made provincial history in the process.
-
N.S. Liberals lose official opposition status amid several electoral defeats
The Nova Scotia Liberals lost official opposition status on Tuesday night.
N.L.
-
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
Edmonton
-
RCMP investigate death of MMA fighter in bout on Alberta First Nation
Police are investigating the death of a man at a mixed-martial arts fight Saturday on the Enoch First Nation adjacent to Edmonton.
-
Alberta takes aim at emissions cap, proposes rules on trespass and data gathering
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government is eyeing a number of steps to challenge the proposed federal greenhouse gas emissions cap.
-
Fans, charity score in photo-op with Santa Claus and Oilers star at West Edmonton Mall
One Edmonton Oilers star was ho-ho-holding off on playing hockey Tuesday night at the city's biggest mall to help out with photos for charity.
Calgary
-
Richard Pootmans stepping down from Calgary city council effective immediately
Calgary's Ward 6 Councillor Richard Pootmans is stepping down from city council, effective immediately.
-
TSB orders more training following incident involving plane in Calgary
The Transportation Safety Board says an incident that involved a Westjet plane hitting the runway in Calgary earlier this year was connected to an issue with pilot training on a particular model of aircraft.
-
Alberta takes aim at emissions cap, proposes rules on trespass and data gathering
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government is eyeing a number of steps to challenge the proposed federal greenhouse gas emissions cap.
Regina
-
Charged dropped against ex Regina high school teacher accused of sexual exploitation of student
A former Regina high school teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female student was acquitted on Tuesday of all five charges he faced, Regina’s Court of King’s Bench confirmed to CTV News.
-
Trudeau to meet with premiers today following Trump tariff threat
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet with the country's premiers this afternoon, after they asked for an urgent meeting on U.S.-Canada relations ahead of the incoming Donald Trump administration.
-
Affordability and tariffs dominate talk as legislature resumes in Saskatchewan
Day two of an exceptionally short fall sitting of the Saskatchewan legislature has now wrapped. An opposition motion to cut the provincial gas tax was struck down while the government faced criticism on more than half a dozen portfolios.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man hospitalized after he was allegedly stabbed in the forehead
A man has been taken to hospital after he was allegedly stabbed in the forehead early on Tuesday.
-
The Riche stuff: Off-season addition enjoying early success with Saskatoon Blades
The Saskatoon Blades were back in action Tuesday after a rare day off due to the snow Monday.
-
Affordability and tariffs dominate talk as legislature resumes in Saskatchewan
Day two of an exceptionally short fall sitting of the Saskatchewan legislature has now wrapped. An opposition motion to cut the provincial gas tax was struck down while the government faced criticism on more than half a dozen portfolios.
Vancouver
-
'It's intimidation': Vancouver councillors told to stop displaying children's artwork during meeting
Two Vancouver city councillors were told to remove children's artwork from their desks during Tuesday's meeting, after one of their colleagues called the display of the drawings "intimidating."
-
Vancouver school trustees feud over public access at meetings
There were tense scenes at a Vancouver School Board meeting Monday night – with two trustees claiming there is a culture of secrecy.
-
Premiers plan meeting with PM, scramble to respond to Trump's tariff threats
Donald Trump's threat to slap 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian goods imported into the United States has created major waves.
Vancouver Island
-
Public help sought in search for missing man with dementia
The family of a 64-year-old man with dementia is pleading with the public to help, urging a close look at pictures of their loved one – as a search for him extends into its fourth day.
-
BC Ferries changing direction on how it receives community feedback
BC Ferries says it’s changing route on how it receives feedback from the public.
-
B.C. court levies $4K fine, year-long ban for illegal fishing
A British Columbia man was handed a $4,000 fine and a one-year fishing ban after he was caught using a gillnet to illegally catch salmon.