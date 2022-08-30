Peel police appealing for video after weapons allegedly used in Brampton parking lot brawl

A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Diana's last moments: French medic recalls 'tragic night'

Twenty-five years after Princess Diana died in a car crash, Frederic Mailliez is still marked by what happened in the Alma Tunnel in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997 -- and the realization that he was one of the last people to see the princess alive.

Serena Williams not done yet; wins first match at U.S. Open

In her first match at what is expected to be the last U.S. Open -- and last tournament -- of her remarkable playing career, Serena Williams overcame a shaky start to overwhelm on Monday night in a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium with an atmosphere more akin to a festival than a farewell.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton