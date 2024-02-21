Pedestrian struck in Etobicoke, transported to hospital with serious injuries: Video

New video shows the moment before a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that left him with serious injuries in Etobicoke on Wednesday afternoon.

The collision happened in area of Sixteenth Street and New Toronto Street just after 3:20 p.m. According to police, the driver remained on scene where officers are investigating.

Reports from the scene suggest the pedestrian may have been trying to slow down a vehicle seen speeding in the neighbourhood. Police have not confirmed that detail to CP24.

CP24 is not showing the moment that the pedestrian was struck.

Sixteenth Street has since reopened following police investigation.