Pedestrian struck by City of Toronto vehicle in public park
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a City of Toronto vehicle on Saturday morning.
Police say the incident occurred at Mooregate Park, in the area of Treverton Drive and Moorgate Avenue, just before 8:15 a.m.
The pedestrian was sleeping under a bag when they were struck, according to police.
The extent of their injuries was initially described by paramedics as serious and potentially life-threatening. In an update, police said their injuries were non-life-threatening.
In a statement to the media, the City of Toronto said the City employee who was driving the vehicle "was performing their regular work function at the time of the incident.
"The City is cooperating fully with this investigation...[and] sends well wishes to the pedestrian involved and hopes for a speedy recovery."
