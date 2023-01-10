Pedestrian killed in North York collision

A man in his 60s has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday night in North York.

The collision happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics and pronounced dead there at short time later.

Toronto police said the driver remained at the scene.

Traffic Services is investigating.

Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tipscom.