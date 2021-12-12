TORONTO -- A pedestrian has died after being struck by an SUV in Scarborough Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a collision in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Allanford Road, east of Birchmount Road, around 7:30 p.m.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The vehicle, described as a white SUV with damage to the front end, left the area.

Police are searching for the driver. No description has been released.