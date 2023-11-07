Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by a car in Etobicoke
A pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a car in Etobicoke Tuesday morning.
It happened at around 6:20 a.m. in the area of Kipling Avenue and Ronson Drive.
Paramedics confirmed a man in his 30s has been rushed to the trauma centre.
Police said the driver fled the scene but later returned.
The intersection is currently closed for police investigation.
