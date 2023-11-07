TORONTO
Toronto

    • Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by a car in Etobicoke

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.

    A pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a car in Etobicoke Tuesday morning.

    It happened at around 6:20 a.m. in the area of Kipling Avenue and Ronson Drive.

    Paramedics confirmed a man in his 30s has been rushed to the trauma centre.

    Police said the driver fled the scene but later returned.

    The intersection is currently closed for police investigation.

