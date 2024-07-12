Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Brampton Friday night and suffered serious injuries, Peel police say.

The collision happened in the area of McLaughlin Road and Horwood Drive, north of Queen Street West, just after 8 p.m.

Peel paramedics said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police have not said if the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

They have closed the intersection for the investigation.