'Extreme delays': 2-vehicle crash closed all NB lanes of the DVP at Don Mills

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24) A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)
Toronto police warned drivers to expect “extreme delays” and urged them to use alternate routes following a two-vehicle crash on the northbound Don Valley Parkway (DVP).

The collision, which happened near Don Mills Road, resulted in the closure of all northbound lanes of the DVP. The northbound DVP has since fully re-opened.

Police said they were called to that area on Sunday just after 8:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

