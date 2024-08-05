TORONTO
Toronto

Flooding cleared on parts of the DVP

The southbound end of the DVP saw some flooding on Aug. 5 following a period of heavy rain. (MTO) The southbound end of the DVP saw some flooding on Aug. 5 following a period of heavy rain. (MTO)
Toronto police urged drivers to "slow down and use extreme caution" after parts of the Don Valley Parkway flooded late Monday afternoon.

 

The water impacted  the southbound DVP at Don Mills Road as well as lanes of the highway nera Bayview/Bloor.

 

Parts of the northbound Don Valley Parkway at Dundas Street East were affected by the flooding, which cleared shortly before 8 p.m.

 

On Monday evening, Environment Canada issued a specual rainfall statement for Toronto and Mississauga-Brampton. A short time later, the statement was downgraded to a rainfall warning and has since ended.

