Several suspects sought after assault, robbery at east Toronto outdoor pool: police

Several suspects are wanted after a group of people were allegedly assaulted and robbed while leaving an outdoor swimming pool in Toronto’s east end over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday near Cosburn and Woodbine avenues.

Toronto police said they were called to that area shortly before 2 p.m. for reports of a robbery.

They said that seven victims were leaving a park when a group of 10 to 15 people allegedly began yelling at them.

The suspects approached the victims and began assaulting them before stealing a number of their personal belongings, police said. They then fled the area.

The first suspect is described as a Black female with a light complexion, 16 to 17 years old and five foot three with a heavy build and black/red hair worn in a bun. She was last seen wearing a pink dress with shiny/sparkly bra straps.

The second suspect is a white female, about 15 to 16 years old with a thin build and darker blonde hair worn in a bun. She was also carrying a "Crown Royal" bottle.

The third is a Black female with a light complexion and 16 years old with a heavy build. She was last seen wearing a black dress with spaghetti straps.

The fourth suspect is described by police as a white female with darker blonde hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a t-shirt.

Investigators are also looking for a number of suspects with unknown descriptions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.