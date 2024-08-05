TORONTO
Toronto man wanted for allegedly assaulting victim, threatening her life

Ian Kirk, 64, of Toronto is wanted in an assault investigation. (TPS photo) Ian Kirk, 64, of Toronto is wanted in an assault investigation. (TPS photo)
Toronto police are searching for a 64-year-old man who allegedly attended a victim’s residence in North York, assaulted her, and threatened her life.

On Monday, police responded to a call for past assaults near Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

Investigators say between May and August 1, a man attended a victim's residence in that area on numerous occasions. While there, he allegedly assaulted the female and threatened her life.

Ian Kirk, 64, of Toronto is wanted for one count each of assault with a weapon and utter threats cause death, two counts of assault, and six counts of breach probation.

He is described as five foot nine with a thin build and white hair.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

